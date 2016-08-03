版本:
BRIEF-At Home Group says IPO of 8.67 mln shares priced at $15/share

Aug 3 At Home Group Inc

* At home announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 8.67 million common shares priced at $15.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

