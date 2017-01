BRIEF-CDI Corp posts Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.33

Aug 3 CDI Corp

* CDI Corp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.33

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $220 million to $230 million

* Q2 revenue fell 8.2 percent to $226.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Says company continues to pursue its CDI 2020 strategic plan

* Evaluating plans to reduce costs and improve profitability, which could result in a restructuring charge during third quarter