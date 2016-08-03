版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 07:09 BJT

BRIEF-Acadian Timber posts Q2 earnings c$0.35/shr; says Brian Banfill to leave COO position

Aug 3 Acadian Timber Corp

* Acadian Timber Corp reports second quarter results and changes to management team

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.35

* Q2 sales c$11.7 million versus c$13.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brian Banfill will be leaving position of chief operating officer effective August 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐