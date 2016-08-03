BRIEF-Redknee solutions reports Q3 loss $0.11/shr

Aug 3 Redknee Solutions Inc

* Redknee Solutions reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly net loss was $12.3 million, or $0.11 loss per share (including $4.1 million in restructuring costs)

* "we expect that our backlog will contribute to increased revenue visibility for fiscal year 2017"

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue of between $170 million and $180 million

* Qtrly revenue totalled $40.5 million compared to $46.7 million

* Qtrly order backlog increased both year-over-year and sequentially to a record $180.7 million

* Sees fiscal 2016 revenue of between $170 million and $172 million

* "in fiscal 2017 we expect to generate adjusted ebitda in range of $15 to $20 million dollars"