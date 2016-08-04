版本:
BRIEF-Partners REIT posts Q2 AFFO per unit $0.07

Aug 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners announces results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.08

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

