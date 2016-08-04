版本:
BRIEF-Melior resources inc. Provides update

Aug 4 Melior Resources

* Melior resources inc. Provides update

* Investor presentation posted on aug 1 had economic analysis not supported by independent mining study or preliminary economic assessment

* Retracts all disclosure relating to economic analysis including capital and operating costs, production rates, mine life in presentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

