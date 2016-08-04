版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Acacia unit enters into settlement, patent license agreement with ZTE Corp

Aug 4 Acacia Research Corp:

* Acacia subsidiary enters into settlement and patent license agreement with ZTE Corporation

* Agreement resolves litigation that was pending in united states district court for eastern district of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

