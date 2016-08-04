版本:
BRIEF-USA Compression Partners qtrly earnings per unit $0.05

Aug 4 USA Compression Partners LP :

* USA Compression Partners LP reports second quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook

* Q2 revenue $63.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per unit $0.05

* Sees FY 2016 net income range of $14.7 million to $24.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA range of $140 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

