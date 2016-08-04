BRIEF-Gartner Q2 earnings per share $0.57

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Gartner Inc :
* Gartner reports financial results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue $610 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share excluding items $2.67 - $2.89
* Sees FY total revenue $2,405-$2,465 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer