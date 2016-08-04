版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Gartner Q2 earnings per share $0.57

Aug 4 Gartner Inc :

* Gartner reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $610 million versus I/B/E/S view $596.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share excluding items $2.67 - $2.89

* Sees FY total revenue $2,405-$2,465 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐