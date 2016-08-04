BRIEF-EPAM reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $283.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $281.3 million
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share at least $0.52
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $0.73
* Says full year GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $2.05
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $295 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says full year non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $2.97
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 26 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $297.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer