BRIEF-EPAM reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

Aug 4 Epam Systems Inc Sees Full Year Non

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $283.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $281.3 million

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share at least $0.52

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $0.73

* Says full year GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $2.05

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $295 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says full year non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $2.97

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 26 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $297.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S