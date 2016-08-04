BRIEF-US Concrete Q2 adjusted EPS $0.54

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 US Concrete Inc
* u.s. Concrete announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $275.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $294.7 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.23 including items
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer