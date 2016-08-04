版本:
BRIEF-US Concrete Q2 adjusted EPS $0.54

Aug 4 US Concrete Inc

* u.s. Concrete announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $275.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $294.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.23 including items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

