BRIEF-Immunogen Q4 loss per share $0.51

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Immunogen Inc :
* Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Immunogen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides quarterly business update
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phase 3 forward I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer on track to begin before year end.
* Ended fiscal year with approximately $245 million in cash
* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million
* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects net loss to be between $55 million and $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer