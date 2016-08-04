BRIEF-Immunogen Q4 loss per share $0.51

Aug 4 Immunogen Inc :

* Q4 loss per share $0.51

* Immunogen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides quarterly business update

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phase 3 forward I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer on track to begin before year end.

* Ended fiscal year with approximately $245 million in cash

* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million

* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects net loss to be between $55 million and $60 million