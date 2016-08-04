BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS $0.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sally beauty holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $998 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion
* Inventory as of june 30, 2016 was $909.3 million, an increase of $34.7 million or growth of 4.0% from june 30, 2015 inventory.
* Capital expenditures for fy 2016 projected to be at high end of previously stated range of $125 million to $135 million, excluding acquisitions
* Gross margin expansion for fiscal 2016 is now expected to finish fiscal year slightly below low end of previously stated guidance range
* Sally beauty holdings inc qtrly same store sales growth of 1.3% versus growth of 2.0% in fiscal 2015 q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer