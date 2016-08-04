BRIEF-Littelfuse Q2 adjusted EPS $1.44 excluding items

Aug 4 Littelfuse Inc :

* Littelfuse reports second quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $262 million to $272 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.20

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44 excluding items

* Q2 sales $271.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.9 million

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.50 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating cash flow for 2016 is expected to be 12-14% of revenue

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $269.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total earnings for Q3 of 2016, including polyswitch business, are expected to be in range of $1.36 to $1.50 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: