BRIEF-Littelfuse Q2 adjusted EPS $1.44 excluding items

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Littelfuse Inc :
* Littelfuse reports second quarter results
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $262 million to $272 million
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.20
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.44 excluding items
* Q2 sales $271.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.50 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Operating cash flow for 2016 is expected to be 12-14% of revenue
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $269.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total earnings for Q3 of 2016, including polyswitch business, are expected to be in range of $1.36 to $1.50 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer