BRIEF-Maximus Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Aug 4 Maximus Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $617.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.1 million

* Maximus reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.375 billion to $2.4 billion

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

