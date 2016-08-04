BRIEF-Maximus Q3 earnings per share $0.79

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Maximus Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 revenue $617.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.1 million
* Maximus reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.375 billion to $2.4 billion
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer