BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 AAC Holdings Inc :
* AAC Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $71.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.4 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $272.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer