版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

Aug 4 AAC Holdings Inc :

* AAC Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $285 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $71.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.4 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $272.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐