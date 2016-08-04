版本:
BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q2 earnings per share $0.31

Aug 4 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

