BRIEF-Essent Group Q2 EPS $0.57

Aug 4 Essent Group Ltd

* Essent group ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essent group ltd says net premiums earned for q2 were $100.7 million, compared to $78.4 million in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

