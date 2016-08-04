BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp Q2 earnings per share C$2.46

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :
* Canadian Tire Corporation delivers strong Q2 results
* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share C$2.46
* Q2 earnings per share C$2.46
* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased $121.1 million, or 3.1% in Q2
* Q2 revenue view C$3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer