BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp Q2 earnings per share C$2.46

Aug 4 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :

* Canadian Tire Corporation delivers strong Q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share view c$2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share C$2.46

* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased $121.1 million, or 3.1% in Q2

* Q2 revenue view C$3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

