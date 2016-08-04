BRIEF-Hecla Q2 EPS $0.06

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hecla Mining Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Hecla reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 64 percent to $171.3 million
* Qtrly silver production of 4.2 million ounces, up 71%; qtrly gold production of 62,965 ounces, up 41%.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $139.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer