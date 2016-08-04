版本:
BRIEF-Hecla Q2 EPS $0.06

Aug 4 Hecla Mining Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Hecla reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 64 percent to $171.3 million

* Qtrly silver production of 4.2 million ounces, up 71%; qtrly gold production of 62,965 ounces, up 41%.

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $139.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

