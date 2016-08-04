BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Q2 earnings per share $0.52

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* quarterly total operating revenues $102.3 million versus $92.67 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $100.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently project capital expenditures of $179.3 million in 2016.
* In order to fund 2016 capital expenditures, company may further increase level of borrowings during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer