BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $4.46 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Q2 loss per share $4.46 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly oil production of 23,942 BBLS/D, 7 percent above Q2 of 2015
* Increasing 2016 crude oil production growth target to 10 percent
* Quarterly total production of 41,533 BOE/D, 15 percent above Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer