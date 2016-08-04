BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $4.46 from continuing operations

Aug 4 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Q2 loss per share $4.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly oil production of 23,942 BBLS/D, 7 percent above Q2 of 2015

* Increasing 2016 crude oil production growth target to 10 percent

* Quarterly total production of 41,533 BOE/D, 15 percent above Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: