BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q2 EPS $0.13

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp
* Penntex midstream partners, lp reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $19.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Increased its outlook for full-year 2016 distributable cash flow from $56-$59 million to $60-$63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer