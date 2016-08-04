BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q2 EPS $0.13

Aug 4 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp

* Penntex midstream partners, lp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $19.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Increased its outlook for full-year 2016 distributable cash flow from $56-$59 million to $60-$63 million