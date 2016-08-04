BRIEF-Mitel qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.19

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Mitel Networks Corp
* Mitel reports june quarter results
* Qtrly gaap revenues of $307 million, up 11% year-over-year
* Qtrly non-gaap contant currency revenue $307.7 million versus $298.4 million
* Qtrly non-gaap eps $0.19
* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.09
* Sees q3 non-gaap revenues $275 million to $295 million
* Sees q3 non-gaap eps $0.10 to $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer