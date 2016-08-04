版本:
BRIEF-Mitel qtrly non-gaap EPS $0.19

Aug 4 Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel reports june quarter results

* Qtrly gaap revenues of $307 million, up 11% year-over-year

* Qtrly non-gaap contant currency revenue $307.7 million versus $298.4 million

* Qtrly non-gaap eps $0.19

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.09

* Sees q3 non-gaap revenues $275 million to $295 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap eps $0.10 to $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

