BRIEF-Denbury Q2 loss per share $1.03

Aug 4 Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.03

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $288.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $305 million versus $498 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

