BRIEF-Denbury Q2 loss per share $1.03

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $1.03
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $288.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $305 million versus $498 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer