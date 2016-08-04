版本:
BRIEF-Lee Enterprises reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.08

Aug 4 Lee Enterprises Inc

* Lee enterprises reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q3 revenue fell 4.9 percent to $150.9 million

* Lee enterprises inc sees cash costs for full year, excluding workforce adjustments, to decline by 3.75% to 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

