BRIEF-NGL Energy reports Q1 revenue of $2.72 bln

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ngl Energy Partners Lp
* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.48 billion
* Ngl energy partners lp announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly diluted income per common unit $1.38
* Continues to expect to generate adjusted ebitda of approximately $500 million during fiscal 2017
* Distributable cash flow is expected to generate approximately $175 million in fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer