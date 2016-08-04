BRIEF-NGL Energy reports Q1 revenue of $2.72 bln

Aug 4 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* Q1 revenue $2.72 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.48 billion

* Ngl energy partners lp announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly diluted income per common unit $1.38

* Continues to expect to generate adjusted ebitda of approximately $500 million during fiscal 2017

* Distributable cash flow is expected to generate approximately $175 million in fy 2017