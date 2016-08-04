版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:56 BJT

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco announces appointment of Isaac Joseph to president, Wellbore Technologies

Aug 4 National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National oilwell varco announces appointment of isaac h. Joseph to president, wellbore technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

