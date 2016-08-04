BRIEF-Store capital Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Store Capital Corp
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40
* Q2 revenue rose 33.5 percent to $92 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.61 to $1.63
* Store capital announces second quarter 2016 operating results
* Full-year 2016 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer