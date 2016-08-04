版本:
BRIEF-Store capital Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40

Aug 4 Store Capital Corp

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue rose 33.5 percent to $92 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.61 to $1.63

* Store capital announces second quarter 2016 operating results

* Full-year 2016 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

