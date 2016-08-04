版本:
BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor holdings says Q2 consolidated revenue fell 1.5 pct

Aug 4 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

* Clear channel outdoor holdings, inc. Reports results for 2016 second quarter

* Qtrly consolidated revenue decreased 1.5%.

* Qtrly consolidated revenue $712.1 million versus $722.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

