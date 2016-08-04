BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Q2 RBI diluted EPS $0.38

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Q2 RBI diluted EPS of $0.38
* Q2 RBI adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41
* Q2 RBI total revenues of $1,040.2 million versus $1,042.2 million in prior year period
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.7 percent and Burger King comparable sales increased 0.6 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer