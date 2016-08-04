版本:
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International Q2 RBI diluted EPS $0.38

Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Q2 RBI diluted EPS of $0.38

* Q2 RBI adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41

* Q2 RBI total revenues of $1,040.2 million versus $1,042.2 million in prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 2.7 percent and Burger King comparable sales increased 0.6 percent in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

