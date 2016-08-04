BRIEF-Travelport Worldwide Limited reported Q2 EPS $0.28

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Travelport Worldwide Ltd
* Travelport Worldwide Limited reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $606 million versus i/b/e/s view $593.8 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Full year 2016 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer