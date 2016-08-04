BRIEF-Seaworld entertainment Inc reported Q2 EPS $0.21

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first half 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $371.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $374.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 attendance was down 494,000 guests due to a decline in attendance at company's Florida park locations
* July monthly total attendance was up 4% year-over-year on a comparable basis
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc sees adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $310 million to $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer