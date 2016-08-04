版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Topbuild reported Q2 EPS $0.46

Aug 4 Topbuild Corp

* Topbuild reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $432 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

