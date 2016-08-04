BRIEF-Cone Midstream reported second quarter results and increases guidance

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Cone Midstream Partners LP
* Cone Midstream reports second quarter results and increases guidance
* Full year distributable cash flow attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $82 - $92 million
* Qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 857 billion BTU per day (BBTU/D) as compared to 568 BBTU/D
* Full year 2016 adjusted ebitda attributable to partnership is now expected to be in range of $96 - $106 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer