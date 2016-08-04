BRIEF-Radio One reports Q2 EPS $0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Radio One Inc
* Radio One Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue rose 2.4 percent to $122.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.15
* Overall EBITDA guidance for year still holds
* Cable television advertising revenues in Q2 were impacted by some under-delivery against ratings estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer