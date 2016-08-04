版本:
BRIEF-Radio One reports Q2 EPS $0.15

Aug 4 Radio One Inc

* Radio One Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 2.4 percent to $122.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Overall EBITDA guidance for year still holds

* Cable television advertising revenues in Q2 were impacted by some under-delivery against ratings estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

