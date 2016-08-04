版本:
BRIEF-Starwood Property Trust reported Q2 EPS $0.47

Aug 4 Starwood Property Trust Inc

* Q2 NON-GAAP core earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

