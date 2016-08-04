版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Partners Q2 FFO per LP unit $0.37

Aug 4 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp

* Quarterly FFO per LP unit $0.37

* Quarterly normalized FFO per LP unit $0.61

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $627 million versus I/B/E/S view $740.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

