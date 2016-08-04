版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Mining sees Q3 revenue about $1 mln

Aug 4 Comstock Mining Inc :

* Sees Q3 revenue about $1.0 million

* Comstock mining announces second quarter 2016 results

* Mining revenue was $1.5 million for three-month period, resulting from lower production and lower average pricing

* Net loss was $2.9 million for three-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

