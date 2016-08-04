BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.16

Aug 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $11.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue view $9.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates full-year 2016 revenue growth in low- to mid-teen percentage range over 2015 result

