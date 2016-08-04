BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.16

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $11.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue view $9.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates full-year 2016 revenue growth in low- to mid-teen percentage range over 2015 result
* Now anticipates full-year 2016 revenue growth in low- to mid-teen percentage range over 2015 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer