2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Cott Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Cott Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cott announces acquisition of S&D Coffee And Tea, reports second quarter 2016 results and declares dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $765 million versus i/b/e/s view $762.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

