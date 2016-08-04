BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific Q2 adjusted non-gaap operating EPS $0.28

Aug 4 Louisiana-Pacific Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $582 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.3 million

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects 2016 housing starts to be up less than 10 percent over last year