BRIEF-Louisiana-Pacific Q2 adjusted non-gaap operating EPS $0.28

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Louisiana-Pacific Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $582 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.3 million
* Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects 2016 housing starts to be up less than 10 percent over last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer