BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.07

Aug 4 Liquidity Services Inc :

* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.5 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In near term it remains difficult to forecast sales and margins of business because of variability in timing of projects

* Anticipate that Q4-16 results will reflect lower GMV and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA than Q3-16 due to seasonality

* Anticipate Q4 results typically lower than other quarters, as several client sales anticipated for Q4-16 were completed in Q3-16

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $69.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Expect GMV for Q4-16 to range from $155 million to $170 million

* Expect GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4-16 to range from negative $0.20 to negative $0.10

* Estimate non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share for Q4-16 to range from negative $0.14 to negative $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S