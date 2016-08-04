BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Liquidity Services Inc :
* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.5 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In near term it remains difficult to forecast sales and margins of business because of variability in timing of projects
* Anticipate that Q4-16 results will reflect lower GMV and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA than Q3-16 due to seasonality
* Anticipate Q4 results typically lower than other quarters, as several client sales anticipated for Q4-16 were completed in Q3-16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $69.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Expect GMV for Q4-16 to range from $155 million to $170 million
* Expect GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4-16 to range from negative $0.20 to negative $0.10
* Estimate non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share for Q4-16 to range from negative $0.14 to negative $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer