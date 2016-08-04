BRIEF-Viacom reports quarterly earnings per share $1.09

Aug 4 Viacom Inc :

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.09

* Viacom reports results for June quarter

* Quarterly revenue $3.11 billion

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 filmed entertainment revenues $621 million versus $479 million

* Quarterly domestic advertising revenues decreased 4%

* Company's cash balances were $192 million at June 30, 2016, a decrease from $506 million at September 30, 2015

* Viacom Inc quarterly media networks revenue $2,513 million versus $2,597 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $3.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At June 30, 2016, total debt outstanding was $12.37 billion, compared with $12.29 billion at September 30, 2015

* "Q3 results were impacted by underperformance of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of Shadows"