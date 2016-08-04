BRIEF-Biocryst Q2 loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* BioCryst reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $4.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 net operating cash use to be in range of $55 to $75 million
* Says expect initial data from apex-1 to be available by year end 2016
* Expects 2016 operating expenses to be in range of $78 to $98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer