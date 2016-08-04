BRIEF-Allied Motion Q2 loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc :
* Allied Motion reports sales up 9% in second quarter 2016
* Q2 revenue of $65.8 million; up 8.9% over prior-year period
* Debt restructuring expected to be completed in second half of 2016
* q2 diluted earnings per share $ 0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $66.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer