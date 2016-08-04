BRIEF-Allied Motion Q2 loss per share $0.22

Aug 4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc :

* Allied Motion reports sales up 9% in second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue of $65.8 million; up 8.9% over prior-year period

* Debt restructuring expected to be completed in second half of 2016

* q2 diluted earnings per share $ 0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $66.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S