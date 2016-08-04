BRIEF-ReWalk Robotics Q2 loss per share $0.00

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Rewalk Robotics Ltd
* Q2 revenue $817,000 versus $610,000
* Rewalk robotics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Providing top line guidance of approximately $1.3 million for Q3 of 2016
* Providing top line guidance range of $6.2 million to $7.0 million for full year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer