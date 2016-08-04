BRIEF-ReWalk Robotics Q2 loss per share $0.00

Aug 4 Rewalk Robotics Ltd

* Q2 revenue $817,000 versus $610,000

* Rewalk robotics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Providing top line guidance of approximately $1.3 million for Q3 of 2016

* Providing top line guidance range of $6.2 million to $7.0 million for full year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00