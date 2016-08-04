版本:
BRIEF-Englobal Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 4 Englobal Corp

* Englobal reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 34.7 percent to $13.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

