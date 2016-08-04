版本:
BRIEF-Amarin Q2 loss per share $0.07

Aug 4 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Amarin reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $30.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net total revenue $33.1 million versus $17.7 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

