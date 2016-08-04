BRIEF-Amarin Q2 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Amarin reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $30.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net total revenue $33.1 million versus $17.7 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer