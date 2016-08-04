BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 4 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Navidea reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $5.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Continuing to explore alternative financing arrangements in order to refinance crg debt

"believes that actions of CRG are a violation of loan agreement and, as a result, CRG is in breach of loan agreement"