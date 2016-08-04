BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Navidea reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $5.4 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.04
* Continuing to explore alternative financing arrangements in order to refinance crg debt
* "believes that actions of CRG are a violation of loan agreement and, as a result, CRG is in breach of loan agreement" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer